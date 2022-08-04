  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Ex-Celebration Church members believe ‘deliverance’ harmed them

Thursday, August 4th, 2022

A former Celebration member believes deliverance – the Pentecostal equivalent of exorcism – has been used to replace counselling, medical care and even law enforcement at the controversial church.

Others say the experience of having a demon ‘cast out’ made them physically ill or left them psychologically damaged. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: , ,