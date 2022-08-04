Nurses’ union: Unethical to rely on migrant workers to fix staff shortages

A nursing academic says it’s unethical to rely on migrant workers to fix staff shortages.

Health New Zealand will run an international recruitment service to ease immigration for health workers.

But New Zealand College of Nurses Executive Director, Jenny Carryer, told Heather du Plessis Allan “there’s a 12 million-strong global shortage of nurses, and other countries may have greater need than us.” Read more

