Nurses’ union: Unethical to rely on migrant workers to fix staff shortages

Pope Francis’ six-day pastoral visit to Canada was a great success. It wasn’t until the news conference on the plane back to Rome that it became clear he wasn’t properly briefed for his visit. Francis, in Canada on what he called Read more
Watching local television news is not something I often do. Last week I decided I’d give it a go. Collective Noun What is the collective noun for banality presenters? Is it a “glut of banalisers” or a “nonsense of news Read more
Jesus in the dive bar. The meme popped up on my Facebook feed, shared by a friend and liked by a lot of people. It said, “Jesus didn’t dine with tax collectors and sinners because he wanted to appear inclusive, Read more
More than a year ago, Pope Francis announced the Synod on Synodality, an initiative to take the pulse of the Catholic Church. The U.S. Catholics have been mostly silent about this effort, but in several countries, including Australia, France, England Read more