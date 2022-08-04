Pope Francis encourages Outreach, LGBTQ ministry

Pope Francis has responded to his being sent a brochure from the Outreach LGBTQ ministry conference held recently at Fordham University.

Writing a letter to Fr James Martin, SJ, Francis encouraged Martin to keep working in the ministry

“I encourage you all to keep working in the culture of encounter, which shortens the distances and enriches us with differences in the same manner of Jesus, who made himself close to everyone”, wrote Francis.

Francis said that one of the things the Covid pandemic has done is make us seek alternative ways to communicate, to “shorten the distances” between people.

“It also taught us that certain things are irreplaceable – among them the possibility to look at each other face to face, even with those who think differently or those whose differences seem to separate or even confront us.

“When we overcome these barriers, we realise that there is more that unites us than separates us.”

Francis assured Martin of his prayers and that Jesus and the Blessed Virgin will care for him.

Source: Outreach

News category: News Shorts, World.