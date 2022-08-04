Printing troubles spark Catholic bible shortage in Hong Kong

Catholics in Hong Kong are bracing for a shortage of Chinese-language bibles amid the unwillingness of publishing houses in mainland China to print the sacred Christian scripture, says a religious order specialising in biblical and archaeological studies.

The Studium Biblicum Franciscanum (SBF) of Hong Kong, run by the Franciscans, announced last week that the society is running out of Chinese bibles as it is unable to print on mainland Chinese printing presses.

Franciscan Friar Raymond Mary Yeung, a member of the SBF, expressed concerns over looming bible shortages in a post on Facebook on July 25.

“SBF has been unable to find a suitable printing house and therefore has not been able to print Catholic Chinese bibles” Friar Yeung reportedly said, according to ChinaAid.

