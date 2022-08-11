Covid-19: Two months of ‘substantially lower infections’ ahead

New Zealand is likely in for “a couple of months” of lower Covid-19 infections now the second Omicron peak has passed, experts say.

However, there are plenty of other viruses circulating and people should keep up health measures such as wearing masks and staying home when sick, they say.

A panel of health experts answered readers’ questions on all things Covid-19 – including what we should expect in the next six months – in a live discussion on Stuff. Read more

