Mental Health Foundation says bullies can change

A mental health advocate says it is important to remember school bullies can change, after National MP Sam Uffindell was stood down over “very concerning accusations”.

On Monday it was revealed Uffindell had been asked to leave King’s College as a 16-year-old after taking part in a group assault on a younger boy.

Speaking with media on Tuesday, Uffindell conceded he was a bully at school and “punched a few people”.

“I was effectively a bully and I was a mean person and there will be other people at high school that I have hurt one way or another and for those people as well I just want to apologise for that. I’m not proud of it at all.” Read more

