Texas considers dropping BC, AD in school books for non-Christian dates

The Texas State Board of Education is considering dropping the use of BC and AD in textbooks and replacing them with a non-religious dating system in a proposal for a new statewide social studies curriculum.
The change is in a draft for social studies classes and was noticed by a Texas teacher who spoke out against the proposal at the latest board of education meeting.
“I see that BC and AD were taken out and BCE and CE were added in instead,” social studies teacher Andrew Pearce said. “I believe this is an effort to take out anything the least bit Christian from our public sphere.”
Instead of using BC (“before Christ”) and AD (“anno domini,” Latin for “in the year of the Lord”), the new curriculum would use BCE (“before the common era”) and CE (“common era”).
