Majority of babies born in England and Wales in 2021 were out of wedlock

For the first time since records began, more babies were born out of wedlock in England and Wales in 2021.

New statistics reveal the number born to mothers who were unmarried or not in a civil partnership has overtaken the number being born to mothers in such relationships.

However, the count coincided with the Covid-19 lockdown, when weddings and civil partnership ceremonies were not allowed.

There were 624,828 live births registered in England and Wales in 2021, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This includes 320,713 live births to women who were not married or in a civil partnership when they delivered – 51.3% of the total – compared to 304,115 live births to parents who were married or civilly partnered.

