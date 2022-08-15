Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanks Pope

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Pope Francis on Friday, thanking him for his prayers and humanitarian support.

Ukrainians would be glad to welcome him if he were able to visit, Zelenskyy told the pope.

Francis had already mooted the idea, telling journalists on his return flight from Canada last month that he would like to go to Ukraine.

“Grateful to the pontiff for his prayers for Ukraine. Our people need support of world spiritual leaders who should convey to the world the truth about acts of horror committed by the aggressor in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian president tweeted after speaking to Francis.

“Briefed him on the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine and its horrible crimes,” he added.

Francis and the Ukraine president have spoken twice before by phone and video call.

Speaking to the Italian Parliament on 22 March, Zelenskyy spoke about a conversation with Francis, adding that the Pope had said “very important words”.

Earlier, on 26 February, two days after Russia’s invasion, the two men spoke by phone.

During that conversation, Francis expressed to the president “his deepest sorrow for the tragic events that are taking place in the country”.

Shortly after that call, Zelenskyy said “I thanked the Pope for praying for peace in Ukraine and for a truce. The Ukrainian people feel the spiritual support of His Holiness”.

Since the beginning of the conflict, Francis has said publicly his thoughts are with the people of Ukraine.

At his most recent General Audience, on 10 August, he lamented the ongoing suffering of the Ukrainian people “who are still suffering from this cruel war”.

He also expressed a special thought for the “many migrants who are continually arriving”.

Ever since the war began, Francis has continuously appealed for the world not to forget the war in Ukraine nor to tire of welcoming those who are forced to flee their homes in search of peace.

Next month he is scheduled to participate in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan.

It is possible he might meet with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, who is also expected to participate in the Congress.

