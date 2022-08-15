Ukrainian minister says Russia blocking access to medicines

Ukraine’s health minister has accused Russian authorities of committing a crime against humanity by blocking access to affordable medicines in areas its forces have occupied since invading the country six months ago.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko said Russian authorities have repeatedly blocked efforts to provide state-subsidised drugs to people in occupied cities, towns and villages.

“Throughout the entire six months of war, Russia has not allowed proper humanitarian corridors so we could provide our own medicines to the patients that need them” Liashko said, speaking at the Health Ministry in Kyiv on Friday.

“We believe that these actions are being taken with intent by Russia, and we consider them to be crimes against humanity and war crimes that will be documented and will be recognised,” the minister said.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.