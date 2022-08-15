Vatican reports $3.3 million deficit was significantly less than expected

The Vatican reported that projections of an expected deficit of 33.4 million euros for 2021 ended in a shortfall of just 3.3 million euros.

“We are not looking for surpluses but for sustainability of the Holy See’s service,” Jesuit Father Juan Antonio Guerrero Alves, prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, told Vatican News on 5 August.

“A deficit of 3 million euros in a budget of 1.1 billion is not a lot; it is practically balanced, and it does not seem like a figure to cause concern. But if we do a more detailed analysis, there are some areas for improvement ahead,” he said the day before the publication of the Holy See’s consolidated financial statement for 2021.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.