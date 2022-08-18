Covid-19 restrictions for faith-based groups justified, court rules

Limits on the size of religious gatherings due to Covid-19 restrictions were justified, a judge has decided.

Two groups of churches and mosques claimed a Covid-19 public health response order that took effect late last year was unlawful for breaching their rights to manifest their religious belief.

The order limited gatherings depending on whether attendees had Covid vaccination certificates and what level of the Government’s traffic light response system was in place.

Until April when the Covid vaccination certificate restriction was dropped, fewer people could attend if not all had vaccination certificates. Read more

