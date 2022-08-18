Indonesian diocese probes into priest cancelling wedding

Church officials from Atambua Diocese have begun an inquiry into the cancellation of a wedding that sparked outrage among Catholics in Indonesia’s Christian-dominated East Nusa Tenggara province.

Social media posts expressed outrage over the priest cancelling the marriage reportedly because the bride and groom focused on the celebrations rather than spiritually preparing themselves for the Sacrament.

Bishop Dominic Saku of Atambua said a team was sent on Aug 15 to find out what really happened at the Saint Theodore Parish in Weluli.

“Information [currently circulating] varies, and therefore a team from the diocese went to the parish to gather information,” he said in a statement.

The wedding was scheduled for the afternoon of Aug 12 but got cancelled at the last minute.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.