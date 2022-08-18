  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Rosaries are flying off the shelves

Thursday, August 18th, 2022

Online shops that sell rosaries have reported a boost in sales following a controversial article published in The Atlantic magazine that attempted to link the Rosary to right-wing extremism in the United States.

Daniel Panneton claimed, “The rosary has acquired a militaristic meaning for radical-traditional (or ‘rad-trad’) Catholics.”  Read more

