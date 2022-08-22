Half a million people took part in Italy’s diocesan synod phase

Half a million people took part in the diocesan phase of the synod on synodality in Italy, according to the country’s national synthesis document.

The 13-page text, submitted by the Italian bishops’ conference to the Vatican on August 15, said that around 50,000 synodal groups were formed in the country “for a total participation of half a million people”.

The figure of 500,000 participants appears to be the highest reported so far by a national bishops’ conference.

The Church in Spain estimated that more than 215,000 people took part in the first stage of the two-year process, which will culminate in an assembly of the world’s bishops in Rome next October.

The Church in France said in its national synthesis document that local consultations involved more than 150,000 people.

