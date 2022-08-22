Nuclear expert to be honoured in French Polynesia

The office of the French Polynesian president says it wants to honour the memory of nuclear expert Bruno Barrillot who was the head of French Polynesia’s body looking at the aftermath of France’s nuclear weapons tests.

The office says it wants to mark the sixth anniversary of Barrillot’s return from France to French Polynesia.

He died less than a year later, shortly before his 77th birthday.

In 2013, Barrillot was sacked by the newly-elected government led by Gaston Flosse, which objected to funding his agency.

His dismissal was widely condemned because he was considered to be the most knowledgeable person on the French tests.

