Nuns in the Philippines denounce terrorism charge

Catholic nuns from a missionary order in the Philippines are facing charges of financing terrorism and violating the country’s anti-terrorism law.

The Rural Missionaries of the Philippines (RMP) have made a statement denouncing the criminal charges filed by the country’s Department of Justice.

None of the allegations and charges were based on solid evidence. They “demonise the works of our religious congregation”, a statement from the nuns says.

They describe the allegation of terrorist financing as “preposterous”.

“All our projects and activities are well-documented, reported and accounted for.

“The accusations have negatively affected our various ministries in sustainable agriculture, education, health, environment protection and defence of humans.

“When our fight for the common good is at stake, especially the interests and rights of the poor and the marginalised, we must speak.”

The criminal charges have been filed against 16 individuals including five RMP nuns.

The “non-bailable offence” alleges the nuns were donating and soliciting funds for the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army.

The Justice Department defended pressing the charges. It says they are a result of the sisters failing to refute the allegations and charges against them.

The prosecutor was therefore led to believe there was probable cause to indict them of the charge, the Justice Department says.

The nuns however said their indictment was part of government repression to silence dissenters. It particularly silences critics of two political families accused of massive human rights violations.

It’s part of the worsening state of repression against human rights defenders, they say, with the government using all its available resources to shut down the congregation for good.

The nuns are concerned about testimonies from two former members of the New People’s Army. They allege their congregation had been helping terrorists in exchange for the release of the informant’s mother.

They also noted that the method of extracting information from purported former communist members was a technique of the former Duterte administration against its critics.

The Marcos Jr’s government is doing the same thing.

“They’re demonising legal democratic organisations such as RMP which provide much-needed services to the people, and by putting its members in direct harm’s way” the nuns’ statement said.

Retired Bishop Arturo Bastes says by charging the nuns, the state is sending a “chilling warning” to Marcos and Duterte dissenters within the Catholic Church.

“The message is very clear. Those who want to criticise the present (Marcos) administration should think twice or suffer the consequence of facing criminal prosecution” he says.

