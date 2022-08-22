School closures spark alarm in the Philippines

The Philippine education department has launched a probe after a series of schools shut down across the country allegedly over financial constraints stemming from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 860 out of 14,000 private schools in the Catholic-majority nation have closed their doors since the pandemic hit two years ago, according to the Department of Education. The closures have affected 58,327 students and 4,488 teachers.

The Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines reported that nearly 85 percent, or more than 700 of the schools that folded, were Catholic ones.

In the latest case, the Colegio de San Lorenzo in Quezon City of Manila, announced its sudden closure on August 15, the day before the scheduled opening of classes citing poor enrolment and financial instability.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.