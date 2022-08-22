  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
St Kevin’s pupil embracing SADD national leadership role

Monday, August 22nd, 2022

Students Against Dangerous Driving (SADD) is helping Lena Dupu grow in more ways than one.

The St Kevin’s College year 12 pupil has been selected as a national leader for Students Against Dangerous Driving (Sadd).

Lena (17) received a phone call with the news nearly a month ago. She said she ‘‘didn’t expect’’ to be chosen for the role.

‘‘It’s quite an honour, honestly,’’ she said. Read more

