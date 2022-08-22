St Kevin’s pupil embracing SADD national leadership role

The national memorial for conscientious objectors is a welcome addition to the steps above George St and Albany St, Dunedin. Since the official opening of the Archibald Baxter Peace Garden on October 29, 2021, the site has quickly established itself Read more
An eight-year-old boy is often hungry, but knows if he tells his mum, she will eat less herself and go hungry. He hates the thought, so he stays quiet. An 11-year-old girl knows once rent is paid, there is almost Read more
Several summers ago, my younger son and I went to Berlin. For me, the most meaningful experience of my time in that city was the morning that we visited the campus of Humboldt University. That was the location of the Read more
A conversation with the 44-year-old bishop Bishop Pavlo Honcharuk of the Ukraine Latin diocese of Kharkiv – Zaporizhzhia. Honcharuk describes life in his diocese at the moment. Could you describe the situation in your diocese, which has become the main Read more