Catholic school with just 20 students facing closure after 86 years

After taking in its first students in 1936, Lower Hutt’s San Antonio Catholic School is focused on “making memories” and celebrating its history ahead of its likely closure at the end of the year.

With just 20 students and predictions the Eastbourne school’s roll was unlikely to grow to a sustainable level in the short to medium term, the school’s board has made a recommendation to the Archdiocese that it close.

The lack of roll growth would mean the school would drop from two classrooms – one for Year 0-2 and the other for Year 3-8 – to one catering to all primary levels. Read more

