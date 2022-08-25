Nuns freed. Campaign to ‘wipe out’ Christianity in Nigeria

Four Nuns who were kidnapped in Nigeria’s southern Imo State on Sunday, 21 August, have been returned to their community.

Sisters Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu were freed unconditionally – meaning without the payment of a ransom – according to a statement issued on 23 August by members of the Sisters of Jesus the Saviour (the Saviourite Sisters, or SJS) to which the nuns belong.

The four nuns were kidnapped along a local highway on Sunday morning on their way to a thanksgiving Mass.

It’s still not known who kidnapped them or why, but it is increasingly becoming clear that Nigeria’s Christians in recent years have become targets for attacks, kidnappings and even killings. Continue reading

