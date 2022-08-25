Young Kiwi pilgrims sought for World Youth Day, Lisbon 2023

Young people from around Aotearoa New Zealand are invited to join a pilgrimage to World Youth Day 2023 in Lisbon next year and maybe see Pope Francis himself there.

The Catholic bishops’ Council for Young People — made up of representatives from Catholic youth ministries across the country – has published a draft itinerary for Kiwis wanting to attend the Lisbon event.

It is a very full itinerary of 24 days, leaving Auckland on 15 July for Paris, then on pilgrimage to such places as Lyon and Lourdes, and Fatima for six days, before reaching Lisbon on 31 July. Lisbon will host many official events from 1 August to World Youth Day itself on Sunday 6 August, which climaxes with a Mass that Pope Francis is expected to celebrate in person. Read more

