Teacher who refused to use students’ preferred pronouns settles lawsuit against school district

A Kansas middle school teacher will receive $95,000 in a settlement with her school district, which tried to force her to comply with its gender policies — even if it meant lying to parents about their children’s gender transitions.

Pamala Ricard, who has taught K-12 math for decades, currently teaches grades six through eight at Fort Riley Middle School in Kansas.

In early 2021, school administrators began implementing “diversity and equity” training and policies for teachers, instructing them to refer to students by their “preferred names” in the classroom.

In April 2021 Ricard was suspended for three days. In addition, she received a written reprimand filed under the school’s “bullying” and “harassment” policies because she called a female student by her legal name instead of her preferred name.

