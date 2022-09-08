Doctors’ gathering to reflect on ‘Christian humanism’

Catholic doctors and medical scholars from across the world will meet in Rome in mid-September to discuss and get training on “Christian humanism” in the medical context.

The 26th World Congress of Catholic Physicians will be held from 15 to 17 September. It is being organised by the International Federation of Catholic Medical Associations (FIAMC), says a press release from the organisation.

The federation represents 120,000 members in 80 Catholic medical associations across the continents. It is the only organisation of physicians recognised by the Vatican.

It gathers information on developments in medicine and medical research to incorporate into the Church. It infuses the Gospel message and the Church’s teachings among its members.

