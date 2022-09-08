Stuff mistakenly reports Catholic pensioner flats sold

An article in Stuff online news has mistakenly reported Catholic church-owned pensioner flats in New Plymouth were sold for nearly $2 million.

They have not been sold, however.

The land purchased as an investment has nine flats and has been independently valued at $1.95 million.

Councillors learned in February it was likely to be sold when the 40-year lease expires on October 31, 2024.

Stuff says the New Plymouth District Council approved funds for purchasing the flats.

The report went on to say that Deputy Mayor Richard Jordan wanted to put the onus back on the church to look after the flats’ elderly tenants.

The Council built the flats in 1984 and has been paying a church account an annual rent of $1.

It was reportedly under the impression the tenants would likely be evicted and the flats demolished if the land was not purchased out of Council reserves.

Stuff claims instead of carrying on the lease for the flats, the church offered a land swap: Wynyard St (where the flats are located) for the Powderham St car park opposite its New Plymouth cathedral.

Stuff says an additional $250,000 was sought in addition to the land. It goes on to say the Council rejected that option given the scarcity of car parking spaces in New Plymouth.

The report also said “the Catholic Church” had been approached by a third party about the potential of the sale of the car park land, which was viewed as a prime development site given its proximity to the town’s amenities.

Stuff says Mayor Neil Holdom was disappointed that the church “has washed their hands” of the elderly tenants and had clearly taken a “commercial first” attitude.

He, along with a number of councillors, said with a growing waiting list seeking accommodation, they (sic) had a clear obligation to look after elderly residents.

Jordan – who is not seeking re-election – said the Council’s elected members’ intention to look after the elderly was not reflected by actions.

He said the Council had not built a pensioner flat for the past 40 years and there was no provision in the long-term budget for the next 10 years to build any.

The Catholic parish of New Plymouth has been contacted about the Stuff story but, aside from confirming the flats have not been sold, has no comment to make at this time.

Source

News category: New Zealand.