Filipino mall exhibits more than 50 images of the Virgin Mary to celebrate her nativity

The oldest major shopping centre in the Philippines is exhibiting more than 50 Marian images to celebrate the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The exhibition “Salamat Maria: Tribute to the Beloved Mother’s Birthday” was inaugurated on 1 September 1 and will be open until 10 September at the Ali Mall in Quezon City.

Ali Mall property manager Aileen Ibay said in a 7 September statement: “Together with our partner Marian devotees, we open this exhibit to show the love of our community to Mama Mary in time for the celebration of her birthday”.

“It is our aim to strengthen the fervent faith of mall-goers and ignite devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary,” Ibay said.

