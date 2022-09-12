Book celebrates over 150 years of Māori achievement at college

Over 200 guests and past pupils gathered at St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College in Napier this afternoon to celebrate the launch of A History of St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College by Dr Malcolm Mulholland (Ngāti Kahungunu).

Covering over 150 years, the book explores the college’s religious founding, the challenges and prejudices it has overcome, the stellar reputation it has built and its countless influential alumni.

The college is highly regarded for its academic excellence.

Notable past-pupils include Dame Whina Cooper ONZ DBE, Dame Kāterina Mataira DNZM, the present principal Dame Georgina Kingi DNZM QSO, Dame Hinewhehi Mohi DNZM, Lady June Mead, and recently appointed Chief Justice Kiri Tahana.

The St Joseph’s choir and kapa haka is internationally renowned for its distinctive sound, with well-known singers Maisey Rika, Moana Maniapoto MNZM and Whirimako Black MNZM – to name but a few ‘trailblazers’ the college has produced over the years.

Author Dr Malcolm Mulholland conducted over 160 interviews with former pupils, staff and their whānau for the book. Read more

