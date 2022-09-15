China targets religion on radio, TV and internet

Communist China is adopting a new regulation for radio, television and online programmes that strictly bans all forms of dissent and unauthorised religious content that threatens to disrupt “social order” and negate “socialist culture,” says a report.

The State Administration of Radio and Television published the draft regulation titled: “Provisions on the Administration of Radio, Television, and Online A/V Programme Production and Business” last month and asked all for “soliciting comments” by 8 September – so reported Bitter Winter, a magazine on religious liberty and human rights.

The new regulation will put all such platforms under strict surveillance in line with orders from President Xi Jinping, who reportedly claimed they were “chaotic” and not fully controlled by the Communist Party of China (CCP).

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.