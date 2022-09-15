Planned Parenthood now a top provider of transgender hormones

America’s top abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, now offers “gender-affirming health care” including prescribing life-altering hormone injections to children as young as 16.

According to Planned Parenthood itself, the abortion company has inched its way to becoming the second-largest provider of hormonal injections in America. This had increased significantly since the number of abortions provided by the company has fallen since Roe v Wade was overturned.

Experts across the political spectrum — including both religious and non-religious perspectives — warn this development is dangerous, as the number of transgender-identifying youth continues to rise nationally.

Currently, over 200 Planned Parenthoods around the country offer transgender services, mostly in the form of self-injectable “feminising” or “masculinising” hormones, and puberty blockers at some locations.

News category: News Shorts, World.