Best young scientists show innovation in regional science fair

The convenor of a science and technology fair who has been doing the job for more than 30 years says every year students become more innovative, and the future is in good hands.

The judging for the Central South Island Sanford Science and Technology Fair took place at Craighead Diocesan School on Saturday, and event convenor Julie McLean said entries were “extremely innovative”.

"They are solving the problems of today," McLean said.

