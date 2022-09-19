France rejects Canada Inuit request to extradite priest accused of sex crimes

A delegation of Canadian Inuits travelled to Paris earlier this month to press France to fulfil a request filed by Canada in August for the extradition of 92-year-old Joannes Rivoire, who lives in the French city of Lyon.

Rivoire, who holds both French and Canadian nationality, is accused of sexually abusing young Inuit in the 1960s while he was on a mission in the far north of Canada. He denies the accusations.

In turning down the extradition request, the justice ministry in Paris added that it has asked the Canadian authorities for details of the case, to see if proceedings can be instigated in France.

Rivoire left Canada in 1993 after 33 years of working as a missionary. He has been accused of sexual assault of three minors, as well as a new complaint of an assault that allegedly took place 47 years ago.

News category: News Shorts, World.