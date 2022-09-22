Canterbury people more concerned about climate change than rest of New Zealand

Canterbury residents are more concerned about climate change than the rest of New Zealand, a new Stuff survey has revealed.

The NowNext survey over two weeks in August asked more than 5500 New Zealanders about their major concerns. The results were weighted to reflect national age, gender and location demographics.

The online survey found 42% of Cantabrians were concerned about climate change, compared to 34% of people nationally. Canterbury residents were also more concerned about access to good healthcare, with 39% in the region rating the issue compared to 34% nationally. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.