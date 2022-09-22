Homeland Security appoints a new 25-member security faith advisory council

The US Department of Homeland Security has announced the appointment of a new, 25-member faith-based advisory council to assist Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in finding ways to protect houses of worship.

The council consists of Christian, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh clergy plus some law enforcement and nonprofit faith group leaders.

The safety of religious congregations has been a growing concern for a decade — since the shooting at the Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Sikh temple in 2012. It was followed in 2015 by the massacre at Emanuel AME in Charleston, South Carolina, a primarily Black congregation; then the killing of nearly two dozen worshippers at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas; and the killing of 11 Jews at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018.

