Support for Catholic leadership study on offer

The NZ Catholic Education Office (NZCEO) is making a significant financial contribution to supporting the development of Catholic teachers in leadership and the teaching of Religious Education.

The NZCEO is looking to support future Catholic leaders who need to undertake qualifications in Catholic Leadership or special character, including Theology and Religious Education.

There is a limited fund to provide scholarships for teachers and aspiring leaders and those in leadership positions to undertake tertiary qualifications – in the main at postgraduate level.

NZCEO is accepting applications for a study scholarship for teachers in Catholic schools or teachers in state schools who want to take on leadership positions in Catholic schools.

“We have successfully had two cohorts in the last two years – one in Wellington and in Auckland,” a spokesperson from Te Kupenga says in a statement.

“Effective leadership in Catholic organisations begins with formation,” says Te Kupenga.

