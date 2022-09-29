Caritas Algeria announces government ordered “complete and definitive” closing

Caritas Algeria has announced the “complete and definitive” closing of its operations in the country, in response to an Algerian government directive.

This “complete and definitive” closure was announced in a communiqué from the Archdiocese of Algiers, signed by Archbishop Paul Desfarges, Emeritus of Algiers and President of the Algerian Diocesan Association.

The announcement states that the measure was taken at the request of the Algerian authorities.

“Of course,” the text says, “the Catholic Church remains true to its charitable mission at the service of brotherhood,” namely “in connection with all people of good will”.

The Caritas announcement did not elaborate on the reasons for the shutdown.

Local church sources told the Fides news agency that the government’s move was not aimed specifically at Catholic charities, but part of a general policy of restricting all foreign relief organisations.

Interior Ministry communications made general references to the fact that the Catholic Church was allegedly “covering” an unauthorised organisation engaged in “illegal” activities. But they gave no specific references to any articles of the law allegedly violated.

However, representatives of the local Catholic community rule out that the measures imposed by the Algerian authorities are fuelled by feelings of hostility towards the Catholic Church and its presence in the country.

Rather, they see a connection with the general policy of restrictions that have recently been imposed on foreign and multinational NGOs.

Caritas Algeria was established on 28 June 1962, a few days after Algeria declared independence from France, and is closing after 60 years. The organisation had been providing humanitarian aid to the poor and to migrants in a country that is 97% Muslim.

“I would like to thank all those who, over the years and in different ways, have contributed to the realisation of this work at the service of the most vulnerable and the Algerian people,” concludes the Archbishop Emeritus of Algiers, signing off the communiqué.

