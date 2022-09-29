John Paul College art students exhibiting works to raise money for Rotorua Hospital Chaplaincy team

John Paul College art students are excited to have their hard work displayed in an exhibition, and are even more thrilled that money raised from sales will help the Rotorua Hospital Chaplaincy team.

The exhibition will run from Tuesday, September 27 to Saturday, October 1 at Third Place Cafe on Lake Rd.

Claire Worrall, Head of the Visual Art Department at John Paul College, says students were asked if they would like to support this year’s charity by allowing her to create reproductions of their artwork to sell in a public exhibition.

“I think the work the students produce is outstanding and I wanted to make sure it was displayed in a professional format, much like you would expect in any museum or art gallery. Read more

