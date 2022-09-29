Bishop Pat teaches Maori language and culture

When Auckland Emeritus Bishop Patrick Dunn was asked by Holy Cross Seminary rector Fr Matthew Vadakkevettuvazhiyil to teach Maori language and culture to first-year seminarians, he was hesitant to accept the role.

“I can’t see properly and I’m not Maori,” Bishop Dunn said. “I had huge doubts doing it but mostly because of my eyesight. Because I can’t read to prepare. It’s not easy to prepare.”

Bishop Dunn taught seven classes in the second semester and asked Fr David Dowling to talk with the seminarians to see if they found the classes useful.

