Local dairy offers confesssion

Thursday, October 6th, 2022

Buy your food and confess your sins in the same one-stop shop. A resident in Kingsgate Leicestershire commented that it certainly beats going to church… more convenient for sure.

The local corner store was advertising a confessionary among the services it provided.  It led to people asking on Facebook if the proprietor was a priest.  Read more

