Two Ohio dioceses to merge

The Diocese of Steubenville, Ohio, is expected to announce to priests Monday that a process is underway that will see the diocese merge with the neighbouring see of Columbus.

Senior US and Vatican sources have confirmed to The Pillar that a merger process between the dioceses is underway, and that Steubenville priests and chancery personnel will be informed of the merger process at an all-hands meeting Monday afternoon.

The Steubenville diocese would be the second US diocese to be merged in recent years with a larger neighbour — the Diocese of Juneau, Alaska, with the Archdiocese of Anchorage in 2020.

The Steubenville diocese is home to fewer than 40,000 Catholics in 13 counties of Appalachian southeastern Ohio, who are served by 36 active priests, according to the diocese.

