Bahrain activist group urges pope to speak out on human rights abuses

An American activist group promoting human rights in Bahrain has called on Pope Francis to either back out of his upcoming visit to the Gulf nation or criticise what they say are repressive and discriminatory government practices.

In an Oct 12 statement, Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain (ADHRB) said that certain acts of friendship toward some religions “does not absolve a dictator of his repression and harassment of others.”

They noted that the majority of the population in Bahrain are Shia Muslims, who they said are “purposely kept down through religious discrimination, harassment, and by force.”

Because of this, the group called on Pope Francis “to reconsider this visit due to the rampant discrimination against Shia in Bahrain or to raise attention to these violations if he chooses to follow through with the visit.”

News category: News Shorts, World.