Vatican silent on woman serving as ‘vicar general’s representative’

A woman serving as a vicar general’s representative has heard nothing from the Vatican since her appointment.

Stephanie Rieth (pictured) began her new role in April, in the German Diocese of Mainz.

She says she’s not surprised by the lack of reaction in Rome to the new arrangement, although it constitutes a unique “model” in Germany.

“I am not surprised … because the possibility of creating this office lies within the scope of the power of each diocesan bishop,” she says.

“Nevertheless, it needs courage, because it is about a change in the Church’s understanding of leadership.”

The Code of Canon Law says bishops must appoint a vicar general to help them administer their dioceses.

The Code also sets out the personal and professional qualities expected of vicars general.

They must be “priests not less than 30 years old, doctors or licensed in canon law or theology or at least truly expert in these disciplines, and recommended by sound doctrine, integrity, prudence, and experience in handling matters.”

When Rieth was appointed, the Mainz diocese explained its Bishop Peter Kohlgraf had issued a decree in the official gazette setting out the new office’s legal basis.

“As the representative of the vicar general, Rieth will not only be able to represent him in all matters internally and externally, but will also independently carry out the vicar general’s tasks in his place,” the diocese said.

“This authorisation does not affect tasks or activities that are reserved for a cleric because of their sacramental or liturgical connection.”

The vicar general’s office automatically ends with the current bishop’s resignation. The decree stated that the vicar general’s representative would remain in office when the see falls vacant.

A description of Rieth’s role on Mainz diocese’s website says while there is “a kind of dual leadership” between the vicar general and Reith as his representative, “nothing is taken away from the office of the vicar general.”

“He authorises and can also decide on the scope of the authorisation,” it says. “This is the basis of canon law.”

“Together with the auxiliary bishop … I want to use the framework provided by canon law to the full, and to develop it to the best of my ability,” says Rieth.

“But we deliberately do not go beyond that, because we want to show: Reform is possible, within the system.”

The controversial German “synodal way” is currently seeking greater lay involvement in Church governance.

Delegates recently backed a proposal for a permanent “synodal council” composed of lay people and bishops.

They would “take fundamental decisions of supra-diocesan significance on pastoral planning, future perspectives and budgetary issues of the Church that are not decided at the level of the dioceses.”

In July the Vatican said the synodal way has no power “to compel the bishops and the faithful to adopt new ways of governance and new approaches to doctrine and morals.”

