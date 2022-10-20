Migrants to Australia fear loss of religious freedom

Migrants may be deterred from coming to Australia due to perceived loss of religious freedom, says opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan (pictured).
In an address to the National Press Club of Australia on Tuesday, Tehan said people of faith are more likely to steer clear of Australia and prevent it from attracting the best available global talent.
Political correctness has eroded their freedoms and cowed others from speaking out in their defence, he said.
“When we erode any one of our values, it weakens all the things that make us great and dims the beacon that immigrants search for when looking for a new life.”
“In a globally competitive world, that harms our ability to attract young, skilled migrants.
“When it comes to freedom of speech, freedom of religion and the basic principles of justice, I am deeply concerned this is already happening.”
The speech comes as Labor faces new demands from religious leaders over its religious discrimination bill. It coincides with widespread alarm at Essendon Football Club’s decision to force out Andrew Thorburn as chief executive because of his leadership role at the City on a Hill church.
Thorburn said the saga showed him his “personal Christian faith” was “not tolerated or permitted in the public square.”
Tehan questions this. “What happens when we dismiss contributions to society informed by a reasonable religious belief – and in some cases merely a religious association?
Sadly, it makes it clear: your religion and your religious views are not welcome here.
“What message does this send to new and potential immigrants whose religion is an important part of their life?”
Citing the latest census data, Tehan said 69 percent of recent migrants indicated a religious affiliation compared to 54 per cent of the general population.
The proportion globally who identified as having a religious affiliation continued to rise, he added.
“It will reach 86.8 per cent of the world’s population by 2050, according to the Pew Research Centre. Religious freedom has to be a factor when highly skilled migrants are choosing where to live.”
