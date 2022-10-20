Staff shortages mean 30,000 dementia patients missing vital care – advocate

A psychogeriatric unit for dementia patients at a Dunedin rest home is being forced to close due to staffing shortages.

Alzheimers New Zealand said the closure was more evidence of a “scandalous” gap in healthcare for the elderly, and they estimate about 30,000 people with dementia who need vital care are missing out, due to staff shortages.

Presbytarian Support Otago is closing its Dunedin Ross Home unit which provided care to people who need the highest level of dementia care because it cannot find enough staff.

Enliven aged care homes acting director Jo O’Neill said it had made the difficult decision to close the Lindsay unit. Read more

