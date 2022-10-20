US begins deporting Venezuelan migrants to Mexico

The United States began deporting Venezuelan migrants on Thursday through several points on the border with Mexico while sending a clear message to those hoping to enter the US that they will no longer be able to get into the country, according to the AP.

Catholic church shelters in Matamoros, Ciudad Juárez and Piedras Negras, on the Mexican border, reported the returns to The Associated Press. The International Organisation for Migration confirmed in a brief message that it was aware of this but did not give details. The authorities did not offer information in this regard.

The deportations are part of a plan announced Wednesday by the US and Mexican governments, under which the White House will accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants who pre-register for the programmme and arrive by air. Mexico, for its part, will receive those expelled from the US who cross irregularly by land, as had been customary in the last year.

News category: News Shorts, World.