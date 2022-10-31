Church welcomes Pakistan’s removal from money watch list

Church leaders expressed happiness as Pakistan was taken off a global money laundering watchlist. A move they hope will ease the financial crunch in the development and relief sector of the beleaguered nation.

In an interfaith press conference held on 24 October, Sebastian Shaw of Lahore congratulated the whole nation. He hoped the development would help steer the country out of the multiple crises it was facing.

“It’s a fruit of our coordination with leaders of different faiths in addressing the hate and extremism at ground level. It’s a combined effort,” Archbishop Shaw said.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international money-laundering watchdog, had put Pakistan on its so-called grey list in June 2018, after Islamabad failed to implement policies aimed at stamping out money laundering and the financing of international terror groups.

