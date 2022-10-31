Court overturns sentence of feminist who simulated aborting Jesus on Catholic altar

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) recently overturned the ruling of a French court that had fined and issued a jail sentence to a feminist who interrupted a Roman Catholic church service and “aborted” Jesus on the altar while topless.

Eloïse Bouton was bare-breasted and painted in pro-choice slogans all over her body when, in December 2013, she interrupted Christmas carols at Paris’ famous Madeleine church and protested the Catholic Church’s teachings against abortion by simulating an abortion of Jesus.

Wearing a crown of thorns to mock Jesus Christ and a blue veil to deride the Virgin Mary, Bouton carried pieces of ox livers to symbolize an aborted baby as she stood in front of the church altar and pretended to perform an “abortion” before urinating on the ground in front of the congregants.

News category: News Shorts, World.