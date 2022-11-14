Hand grenade found among donations to Beatitudes Home in Peru

A hand grenade was found among the donations sent to the Association of the Beatitudes, a shelter that serves the elderly, orphaned children, and the homeless in Peru.

Father Omar Sánchez Portillo, secretary general of Cáritas Lurín and its director, said the package with the explosive was left last weekend at the collection center in the Miraflores district in Lima.

However, it took two days for the grenade to be discovered by a volunteer at the association’s headquarters located in Tablada de Lurín. Read more

