Bell rings out from Catholic cathedral in Mosul for the first time since ISIS occupation

A church bell that was kept hidden by a Muslim family during the Islamic State’s occupation of Mosul rang out above St Paul’s Chaldean Catholic Cathedral on Sunday for the first time in eight years.

Christians from across Iraq’s Nineveh Plain came to the cathedral to participate in the bell-ringing ceremony and Divine Liturgy on Nov 13.

Archbishop Najeeb Michaeel, OP, the Chaldean archbishop of Mosul and Akra, led a procession to the grotto of the Virgin Mary, the patroness of Mosul, in the church courtyard before ceremoniously ringing the bell.

The archbishop told ACI Mena, Catholic News Agency’s Arabic-language news partner, that “the tones of the bell are an invitation … to unite hearts to denounce violence and wars.”

