Ngāruawahia students nominated for Fred Hollows Humanity award

Thursday, November 24th, 2022

Stu Mitchell and Ataahua Waitere at St Paul’s Catholic School Ngāruawāhia, have been nominated for the Fred Hollows Humanity Awards for turning their personal challenges into a drive to make the world around them better.

The awards, now in their fourth year in New Zealand, recognise 10 young Kiwis in Years 5 or 6 who embody Fred Hollows’ values of compassion, integrity and kindness.

Mitchell and Waitere did not win, but thanks to them, their school won three pieces of virtual reality equipment: A headset to take 360° virtual field trips, a Merge Cube to hold digital 3D objects and a circuit scribe kit.

Every school that nominated a student went into a draw to win the equipment. Continue reading

