Belarus foreign minister dies suddenly ‘after secret talks to end war in Ukraine’

The foreign minister of Belarus has suddenly died after reportedly holding secret talks to end the war in Ukraine.

Vladimir Makei, 64, was seen as the primary communication channel to the West in dictator Alexander Lukashenko’s hardline pro-Russia regime.

His death mysteriously came the day after he met with the Pope’s envoy Ante Jozić where they reportedly discussed a secret peace plan to end the war in Ukraine.

No cause of death was given – but several sources speculated that his demise could be suspicious.

Mr Makei was not known to suffer from any chronic illness and was described as “healthy”.

Some reports said Makei died of a heart attack at home.

“He did not seek medical help in time as he did not take his condition seriously,” said one source.

But others claimed he collapsed after reporting to Lukashenko on his meeting with the Pope’s envoy.

“We are shocked by the reports of the death of the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Vladimir Makei,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova posted in her Telegram channel.

Makei was seen as eyeing the Belarus presidency when Lukashenko quit – and was a former chief of staff to the tyrant.

Before the presidential elections in 2020 led to large anti-government protests in Belarus, Mr Makei had been among those trying to improve Belarus’s relations with the West. He had also criticised Russia.

However, once the protests began, he said they had been inspired by agents of the West.

And after Russia invaded Ukraine earlier this year, he claimed the West had provoked the war.

Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, commenting on the minister’s death called Makei a traitor to the Belarusian people.

“In 2020, Makei betrayed the Belarusian people and supported tyranny. This is how the Belarusian people will remember him,” Tsikhanouskaya said.

